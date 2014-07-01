Cameroon officials to investigate fixing claims

In a statement released on Monday, Joseph Owona, Cameroon Football Federation president, confirmed an investigation had started.

Cameroon suffered three Group A losses in Brazil, scoring once and conceding nine times to be bottom of the table.

"Recent allegations of fraud around Cameroon 2014 FIFA World Cup three preliminary games, especially Cameroon vs. Croatia, as well of the "existence of seven bad apples [in our national team]" do not reflect the values and principles promoted by our administration, in line with FIFA Code of Conduct and the ethics of our nation," Owona said.

"We wish to inform the general public that, though not yet contacted by FIFA in regards to this affair, our administration has already instructed its Ethics Committee, to further investigate these accusations.

"We are strongly committed to employ all means necessary to resolve this disruptive matter in the shortest delays.

"In the meantime we legitimately request that any related information, unless brought before our federation and/or its Ethics Committee, be held for or treated as mere assumption.

"We wish to reinstate that in fifty-five (55) years of existence, FECAFOOT has never been sanctioned for, involved in, or even linked to match fixing or any fraud of any kind."