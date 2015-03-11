Camoranesi urges Juventus to sign Cavani
Former Juventus man Mauro Camoranesi has urged the club to sign Edinson Cavani in order to help them compete with the rest of Europe's elite.
Cavani spent six and a half seasons in Serie A with Palermo and then Napoli, before a move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2013.
The Uruguay international has netted 18 goals in all competiitons for PSG this season, although there have been reports of a spat between the player and coach Laurent Blanc.
"Cavani is a world-class striker," Camoranesi told Tuttosport.
"Cavani and [Carlos] Tevez would be a fantastic strike partnership.
"Maybe he wouldn't be enough to ensure they [Juventus] won the Champions League, but he'd certainly help them make a leap forward in Europe.
"It's hard, there's so much competition in Europe. They still need a few years to be able to compete with the superpowers.
"It's important to show that you're a top club by getting great players on the transfer market, not average signings leaving you with five players you have to sell."
