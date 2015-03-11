Camoranesi urges Juventus to sign Cavani

Cavani spent six and a half seasons in Serie A with Palermo and then Napoli, before a move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2013.

The Uruguay international has netted 18 goals in all competiitons for PSG this season, although there have been reports of a spat between the player and coach Laurent Blanc.

"Cavani is a world-class striker," Camoranesi told Tuttosport.

"Cavani and [Carlos] Tevez would be a fantastic strike partnership.

"Maybe he wouldn't be enough to ensure they [Juventus] won the Champions League, but he'd certainly help them make a leap forward in Europe.

"It's hard, there's so much competition in Europe. They still need a few years to be able to compete with the superpowers.

"It's important to show that you're a top club by getting great players on the transfer market, not average signings leaving you with five players you have to sell."