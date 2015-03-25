Camp Nou to host Barca-Bilbao Copa del Rey final

Both sides had hoped for the competition's showpiece to be held at the Santiago Bernabeu, home to Real Madrid, after they booked their places in the final earlier this month.

However, Barca's own ground will host the match that will bring the curtain down on the Spanish domestic season – and could see Luis Enrique's side complete a league and cup double.

Barca won their only previous Copa del Rey final at Camp Nou in 1963, and are looking for a first cup success since 2012 – when they met Bilbao in the final.

For the Basque side, who have won the tournament 23 times, it is a third final in six years. They have been beaten by Barca in their last two finals.