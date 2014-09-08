Can lauds 'exceptional' Anfield atmosphere

The Germany Under-21 international arrived on Merseyside from Bayer Leverkusen in the off-season, and started in Liverpool's 4-0 home friendly win over Borussia Dortmund last month.

Can has yet to play at Anfield in a competitive match, following substitute appearances at both Manchester City and Tottenham, but the 20-year-old hailed the special experience of running out at one of football's most iconic venues.

"The atmosphere at Anfield is exceptional," he said.

"Many people around the world know that the stadium has a great atmosphere, and I had heard a lot about it before coming here.

"But the first time you run out at Anfield and experience it, the hair stands up on your neck. It wasn't my best match, the first one, but there are great matches to come for me.

"You can already see the kind of quality that is in this team. A 4-0 victory like that was a good example of what we can achieve.

"There are differences between stadiums in Germany - some are that bit smaller and have less of a buzz among the fans, some of them are a lot bigger and have an incredible atmosphere.

"But Anfield is something else. The fans jump up and down, they cheer throughout. The way they sing, the scarves, it's the goose bumps again."