Canada 0-3 Mexico: Dominant visiting side stays perfect

Mexico continued its perfect start to the fourth round of World Cup qualifying with a 3-0 win over Canada on Friday.

Juan Carlos Osorio's men were dominant at BC Place in Vancouver and had goals from Javier Hernandez, Hirving Lozano and Jesus Corona to thank for their victory.

Only Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan denied the visiting side early, but Hernandez headed in the opener in the 31st minute. Borjan produced numerous first-half saves to keep his side in the game before Lozano netted his first international goal.

Mexico looked likely to add to its tally in the second half and did so through Corona as it sealed the victory.

The win kept Mexico on top of Group A – stretching its advantage to five points ahead of another meeting with Canada on Tuesday.

Mexico took some time to settle into the encounter, and Hector Herrera was the first to threaten as he forced Borjan to push his curling effort around the post. Miguel Layun almost opened the scoring in spectacular fashion after a quarter of an hour, but his powerful volley flew just wide.

The visiting side was piling on the pressure and only Borjan was standing in its way – the goalkeeper denying Andres Guardado from distance. His next save was his best of the half as he somehow got a hand on another Layun strike that was destined for the bottom corner.

But Mexico would eventually find a way through as Hernandez headed in a Layun cross from the left just after the half-hour mark.

Junior Hoilett fired over for Canada and Mexico struck the woodwork before doubling the lead, Lozano bursting clear and finishing clinically.

Hernandez thought he had a brace just before the hour mark, but his fine finish was correctly ruled out for offside.

Mexico would get a third and it was through Corona in the 72nd minute. The home side was able to deal with the initial cross but not a second ball into the area, Corona controlling before firing past Borjan – who was unable to get a strong enough hand on the shot.

Substitute Marco Fabian almost made it four late on, crashing a volley off the crossbar from an angle, Mexico managing to see out a comfortable and deserved victory.