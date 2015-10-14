Canada 1 Ghana 1: Floro plays six debutants in draw

An experimental Canada held Ghana to a 1-1 draw in an international friendly in Washington on Tuesday.

Benito Floro's men had six international debutants in the stalemate at the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium in Washington DC.

Junior Hoilett, Wandrille Lefevre, Fraser Aird, Kianz Froese, Charlie Trafford and Marco Bustos all represented the senior team for the first time.

Marcel de Jong had given Canada the lead just before the half-hour mark, only for his goal to be cancelled out by Albert Adomah.

The draw extended Canada's unbeaten run to four games ahead of World Cup qualifying in November, while Ghana are undefeated in five ahead of their upcoming African Nations Championship qualifiers against Ivory Coast.

Both teams searched unsuccessfully for a second-half winner, struggling to create clear opportunities.

Canada threatened early on and only a double save from Brimah Razak denied Floro's men the lead.

Hoilett's driving run into the area led to the initial stop before Tosaint Ricketts was denied on the rebound.

But Canada took the lead through De Jong, whose long-range strike beat Razak to put his side 1-0 up.

Ghana had rarely troubled Canada, but they found an equaliser just before half-time through Adomah.

Canada chased a winner after the break, but both teams struggled to create clear-cut opportunities.

Lucas Cavallini had an effort deflected wide, while Ghana also pushed forward unsuccessfully in search of a winner.