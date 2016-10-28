Cannavaro dreams of Real Madrid job

Fabio Cannavaro admits that he would jump at the chance to become head coach of Real Madrid or Italy.

The World Cup-winning defender guided Tianjin Quanjian to the Chinese Super League this month, after they claimed the League One title just four months on from his appointment.

The 20006 Ballon d'Or winner has held coaching roles with Al-Ahli, Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao and Al Nassr since retiring from playing in 2011, but a return to the Santiago Bernabeu is now his primary goal.

"It is my dream to coach Real Madrid," Cannavaro, who won two LaLiga titles with Madrid, told Marca. "The Italian national team, too.I f you don't have these types of goals, it is better not to start coaching in the first place."

Cannavaro was keen to praise the work of Zinedine Zidane, who has won the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup since taking charge of Madrid in January.

"Zidane has managed things very intelligently," said the former centre-back. "After Benitez, he has kept it simple, not really inventing anything new, but always bringing the team joy."