Caparros hoping Del Bosque continues as Spain coach

Joaquin Caparros hopes Vicente Del Bosque continues as Spain coach despite the nation's round of 16 exit from the Euros.

Double-defending champions Spain suffered a 2-0 loss to Italy on Monday, sealing an early elimination in France for the European giants.

Speculation has surrounded the future of Del Bosque, who hinted Euro 2016 could be his last hurrah as Spain coach, with the 65-year-old set to hold talks with Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) chief Angel Maria Villar.

One of the potential candidates to replace Del Bosque is Caparros, but the 60-year-old would not be upset if the coaching set-up stays the way it is.

"I would love if Del Bosque continued and led the team to the [2018] World Cup in Russia," former Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao boss Caparros told Marca.

"He's been a great servant and ambassador for Spain and I think the best thing for Spanish football would be for him to stay.

He added: "But of course I'd be excited to manage the national team, any coach would be honoured to take this job."

Caparros was last in charge of La Liga outfit Granada, where he was relieved of his duties in January 2015 with the club sitting bottom of the league table.