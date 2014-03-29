Capello: 'England always tired' at tournaments

The now-Russia boss, who will lead his side into Group H against Belgium, Algeria and South Korea, has taken a swipe at Roy Hodgson's men, claiming England over-prepare for major tournaments.



England were drawn in Group D, alongside Uruguay, Costa Rica and Italy.



"It's just really important in which physical condition the teams arrive at the World Cup," Capello told CNN.



"England are always tired because they play too many games."



Capello refuted suggestions there was disharmony in the England camp at the 2010 World Cup when he was in charge of the team, and also brought up their misfortune in their last 16 loss to Germany.



Frank Lampard was denied a clear goal due to referee error, and Capello said he had not forgotten the blunder that should have seen his side equalise in the first half.



"The camp was perfect," the Italian said.



"When you win, everything is OK – when you lose, everything is wrong. This is the story of football. But all the people said it was the best camp that you can find in South Africa.



"We didn't play really well - also the referee made a big mistake - but the camp was fantastic."



Recent political unrest in Russia has seen calls for the nation to be kicked out of the World Cup - or a potential boycott by the Russians - but Capello said those issues should not affect what happens inside the sporting arena.



"I don't understand why you would boycott the World Cup or other sport competitions," he said.



"Sport is out of politics, for me. I don't understand when someone boycotts a competition."