Capello to speak with Green before decision

Green let a simple shot from Clint Dempsey slip through his hands and trickle into the net, an awful error that gifted the United States a 40th minute equaliser in the teams' opening World Cup Group C game.

"We have time to decide, we have time to speak with him and after I will decide," said Capello when asked if he would stick with Green.

He also said he didn't regret his late decision to go with Green over alternatives David James and Joe Hart.

"He played the last game very well, (against Mexico at) Wembley, his performance was really good.

"He made one mistake but in the second half he made also a good save. That's the problem of the keeper," said the Italian whose English is not always clear.

One change Capello will be forced to make for Friday's game against Algeria is at centre half.

Ledley King went off at half time to be replaced by Jamie Carragher, and Capello said he had picked up a groin injury which would rule him out of the Algeria match.

"The doctor told me had some problems with his abductor (muscle) - he will not fit be for next game," he said.

Despite the disappointing result and disjointed display from England, Capello said he was pleased with much from the game.

"I think we played a good match, we created a lot of chances to score goals, the team looked to get forward, but I think the result is not OK for us because we played better than USA," he said.

"But that's football you have to accept the result and look forward to the next game."

