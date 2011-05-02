Cappa leaves struggling Gimnasia

"Angel Cappa is no longer the coach of Gimnasia," the club said on their website.

Media reports said the club's board invited Cappa to hand in his resignation after Friday's 2-1 home defeat by Newell's Old Boys in the Clausura championship in which Gimnasia have taken 11 points in 12 matches.

There are seven matches left in the Clausura, second of two championships in the season.

Cappa has become the seventh coach to have left or been sacked by an Argentine top flight club this year.