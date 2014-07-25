Captain Brunt eyeing new West Brom deal

The 29-year-old winger, who moved to The Hawthorns in 2007, is recovering from a hernia operation but would welcome the offer of fresh terms when he returns to full fitness.

When asked about his future, Brunt said in quotes reported by the Birmingham Mail: "We shall see. Obviously I need to get fit first. If things work out I'm sure we'll talk about it.

"Everything's been good following my operation. I'm about a week, 10 days behind [the other players], but it's gone better than expected.

"I've had a good week's training. I've done more than I planned. Hopefully if things go well and I can get back into training sooner than I thought."

Brunt confessed to harbouring regrets over the way the last season panned out for West Brom, who saw three different managers at the helm.

Alan Irvine has since taken the reins and Brunt is hopeful that things will improve.

He added: "This is the eighth season I've been here. Last season was the only one where I thought we were really disappointing. I've been relegated in my time here but that was when I was younger and learning.

"We should be established now. If we wipe last season away we need to make it a better year."