Captain Mark Noble set to return for West Ham against Wolves

Captain Mark Noble will provide West Ham with a boost when Wolves visit in the Premier League on Sunday.

The midfielder has missed the last two games with a toe injury, but returned to training this week and will be available for this weekend’s fixture.

It is timely for the Hammers, who will be without Issa Diop and Josh Cullen after both tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday and boss David Moyes has also contracted Covid-19 but will still take charge albeit remotely.

Nelson Semedo could make his Wolves debut after joining from Barcelona.

Defender Ki-Jana Hoever should also be included in the squad following his switch from Liverpool.

Marcal is likely to miss out after suffering a calf injury on his debut against Manchester City on Monday. Jonny remains out as he continues to recover from his long-term knee injury.

Provisional West Ham squad: Fabianski, Fredericks, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Noble, Bowen, Fornals, Antonio, Randolph, Snodgrass, Wilshere, Yarmolenko, Anderson, Haller, Johnson, Masuaka, Lanzini.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Buur, Semedo, Kilman, Coady, Hoever, Boly, Saiss, Vinagre, Moutinho, Neves, Vitinha, Dendoncker, Traore, Podence, Neto, Jimenez, Silva,