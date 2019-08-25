Captain Noble delighted to see Haller off the mark

West Ham captain Mark Noble has urged record signing Sebastien Haller to build on his match-winning double at Watford.

Haller, who arrived from Frankfurt for £45million this summer, opened his Hammers account with two strikes in nine second-half minutes to earn his new club their first three points of the Premier League campaign.

Haller has been tasked with filling Marko Arnautovic’s boots and Noble, also on the scoresheet from an early penalty in West Ham’s 3-1 victory at Vicarage Road, hopes the French striker’s brace will provide him with the basis to star in the future.

“When you come to a club and you’ve been bought for that sort of money, you want to get off to a good start,” said Noble.

“We played Manchester City at home, which was a tough game for us, and then Brighton away which he missed, but he was back with two goals and let’s hope he can continue with that.

“We’ve got a long way to go but it’s a great start for him.”

West Ham will now turn their attentions to Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup clash at Newport, while struggling Watford will also be in action with a home tie against Coventry.

Javi Gracia’s men will tackle the potential banana skin following seven consecutive defeats in all competitions.

The Hornets created a number of opportunities in Saturday’s defeat but were punished for hitting the target just three times from their 23 efforts on West Ham’s goal.

Following their fixture at Newport, the Hornets will face Newcastle next weekend, bidding to get off the mark following their worst start to a Premier League campaign.

“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves,” said midfielder Tom Cleverley. “We’ve got two big games this week before heading into an international break and we want to get that good feeling back desperately.

“Let’s try to get through to the next round of the cup against Coventry and then all focus on Wednesday morning in training on Newcastle.”