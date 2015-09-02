Captaincy won't change me - Robben

Arjen Robben insists he will not change as a result of being named the new captain of the Netherlands.

The Bayern Munich winger was appointed to the role by national team manager Danny Blind, with Robin Van Persie having previously worn the armband.

"I won’t be behaving differently now that I am the captain," Robben said at the team's press conference.

"The only difference is that I’m now the official (first) captain of the national team.

"As I said before, that makes me very proud and is a big honour. But, apart from that, I won’t change as a person."

The new skipper will lead out the side in Thursday's crucial Euro 2016 qualifier against Iceland, who currently top Group A.

The Netherlands occupy third spot in the pool, five points behind their next opponents and three shy of the Czech Republic, who sit in second.

"Everybody in the team knows what is expected of us and we are well prepared," Robben added.

"But we have to be careful not to get overexcited. So that means we have to stick to our tasks and game plan.

"With a lot of passion, but not in a way it will affect our game. That’s something important to remember."