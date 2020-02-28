Captains Kane and Houghton sign up to FA’s ‘Pledge of Positivity’

England men’s and women’s captains Harry Kane and Steph Houghton have given their backing to the Football Association’s latest Respect campaign, the Pledge of Positivity.

The campaign aims to tackle touchline behaviour at under-18s matches by encouraging parents to sign up to the pledge.

Kane and Houghton have written a letter to parents and other spectators, which was painted around the side of the pitch at their respective childhood clubs – Ridgeway Rovers and Boldon Girls.

“As parents and spectators, it is our job to make sure that children enjoy playing football,” Kane said.

“The pitch should be a place of support and encouragement. Youngsters should never feel pressure or intimidation from the sidelines, so I’m delighted to add my name to the Pledge of Positivity and I’d like to encourage as many people as possible to do the same.”

Houghton added: “Positivity is essential in football. It’s important to create an environment where everyone enjoys playing.

“There are small things you can do on the touchline – like applauding good play from both teams – that has a big impact on young players.”

The FA’s Respect campaign was relaunched in the 2018-19 season having originally being introduced 10 years earlier, with the new mantra being ‘We Only Do Positive’.