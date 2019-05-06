Cardiff City eager for Neil Warnock to lead them in Championship next season

The Bluebirds’ demotion was confirmed over the weekend with a 3-2 home defeat to Crystal Palace.

However, Warnock and his players have emerged with their reputations intact after putting up a spirited fight throughout a campaign that was hit by the tragic death of Emiliano Sala.

The club hierarchy want the 70-year-old to remain at the helm in the Championship next season, according to the Telegraph.

Warnock’s players also have great affection for their manager, who has one year remaining on his contract, but he will take some time to consider his next move.

“He’s been in the game long enough to know what players need, whether it’s a kick up the backside or an arm around them,” goalkeeper Neil Etheridge said after Cardiff’s relegation was confirmed.

“As players, we want him to stay. But that’s a decision for him, not for us, and it’s something he’ll reflect on this summer.”

