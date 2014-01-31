Cardiff complete deals for Fabio and Zaha

Winger Zaha has joined on loan from Manchester United for the rest of the season and defender Fabio has followed him from Old Trafford on a permanent deal after the two clubs agreed an undisclosed fee.

Zaha has been restricted to just four appearances in all competitions for United following his arrival from Crystal Palace, but Solskjaer is backing the 21-year-old to hit the ground running at Cardiff, who are bottom of the Premier League.

Former United striker Solskjaer said: "He has pace, power, technical ability and goes past people. He will give us that extra change of tempo in the final third, where we really need it," the Norwegian continued.

"He will bring that little final bit to find pockets of space and produce a bit of magic."

Fabio, meanwhile, struggled to establish himself at Old Trafford after moving to England from Fluminense in January 2008 along with twin brother Rafael.

The 23-year-old Brazil international made just 22 Premier League appearances for United and spent the whole of last season on loan at QPR.

Reflecting on his move, Fabio said: "I'm very excited to be part of this and I'm looking forward to helping Cardiff City. I know this is the right move for me."

Cardiff have already signed Jo Inge Berget, Mats Moller Daehli and Magnus Wolff Eikrem this month.

Both players go straight into Cardiff's squad to face Norwich City on Saturday.