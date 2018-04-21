Cardiff edge Forest to boost promotion push
Sean Morrison and Aron Gunnarsson were on target as Cardiff City banked three precious points in their bid to reach the Premier League.
Cardiff City are closing in on automatic promotion from the Championship after a late 2-1 home win over Nottingham Forest lifted them back into second.
Aron Gunnarsson turned home the winner in the 74th minute to secure a vital triumph that moves Neil Warnock's men a point ahead of Fulham, who have played an additional match.
Forest midfielder Liam Bridcutt had earlier netted at close range to cancel out Sean Morrison's first-half header, but the Bluebirds responded to secure a second successive victory ahead of Tuesday's trip to seventh-placed Derby County.
Should they prevail in that match, Cardiff would then only need a solitary win from their remaining two fixtures against Hull City and Reading to end a four-season absence from the Premier League.
