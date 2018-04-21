Cardiff edge Forest to boost promotion push

Cardiff City are closing in on automatic promotion from the Championship after a late 2-1 home win over Nottingham Forest lifted them back into second.

Aron Gunnarsson turned home the winner in the 74th minute to secure a vital triumph that moves Neil Warnock's men a point ahead of Fulham, who have played an additional match.

Forest midfielder Liam Bridcutt had earlier netted at close range to cancel out Sean Morrison's first-half header, but the Bluebirds responded to secure a second successive victory ahead of Tuesday's trip to seventh-placed Derby County.

Should they prevail in that match, Cardiff would then only need a solitary win from their remaining two fixtures against Hull City and Reading to end a four-season absence from the Premier League.