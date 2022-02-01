Cardiff increase away ticket prices to pay for damage to Ashton Gate’s away end

Cardiff are increasing away ticket prices to pay for damage caused by misbehaving fans at their Sky Bet Championship game with Bristol City.

Photos and video posted on social media showed extensive damage to the toilet block in Ashton Gate’s away end.

Cardiff, who have issued club bans to three people since the game, have offered to pay for the repairs and plan to pass the cost on to fans by increasing ticket booking fees for future away matches.

A statement on the club website read: “Cardiff City directors present on the day have apologised to Bristol City Football Club for the damage and have offered to pay for repairs to toilet blocks within the away end.

“By consequence of this significant outlay, it has been determined in consultation with Cardiff City supporter bodies that an additional £1 will be added to the booking fee of each away ticket sold for all away adult and young adult tickets (excluding OAP or juvenile tickets).

“This comes into effect for all away matches, beginning with our trip to Millwall on February 12.”

Requesting further information from supporters on the events of January 22, Cardiff added: “We are currently in the process of working with South Wales Police and Avon & Somerset Police to hold the persons who caused the damage at Ashton Gate accountable for their reprehensible actions.

“Three persons have been issued club bans for their behaviour within the stadium bowl at Ashton Gate, and we await further information and guidance from the police with a view to taking further action if and where appropriate.”

Cardiff also echoed the English Football League’s ‘stay away’ message to those determined to engage in anti-social behaviour at matches.

The EFL released a strongly-worded statement on Sunday after games at Crewe, Millwall and Wycombe became the latest to witness crowd disorder.

MK Dons’ win at Wycombe saw supporters aim an offensive chant at Chairboys striker Adebayo Akinfenwa, which led to the contest being briefly stopped and that decision applauded by his manager Gareth Ainsworth.

A flare was thrown onto the pitch during West Brom’s defeat at Millwall, and there was a lengthy delay in Rotherham’s win at Crewe after a linesman was hit by an object, which appeared to have been thrown from the away fans section.

Mark Roberts, the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s football policing lead, had already called for an urgent meeting with the English game’s authorities to discuss the increase in disorder at matches.