Cardiff striker Jones ready to clip Swans' wings

Swansea sacked manager Michael Laudrup on Tuesday after they slumped to a sixth defeat in their last eight Premier League matches.

Long-serving defender Garry Monk has stepped in as caretaker boss and faces a baptism of fire in the Welsh derby at the Liberty Stadium.

Swansea lost 1-0 at second-bottom Cardiff back in November and, despite being seven places above their arch-rivals in the table, just three points separate the two sides.

Jones, a recent signing from Stoke City, scored the winner as his new side beat Norwich City on his debut last weekend and the former Southampton forward has set his sights on further endearing himself to Cardiff fans by helping them secure a derby win.

He said: "For me, I wasn't playing a lot of football. As soon as Cardiff came it was an easy decision for me.

"It's been a great time so far. The mood in the camp was lifted massively after last weekend's win.

"You have to have belief in yourself and your team. The only way we can improve where we are is by picking up points.

"Saturday, we have to play the game not the occasion. Three points are the most important thing for us.

"The atmosphere will be intense, and the need for points just puts an added emphasis on the derby game."

Craig Bellamy scored the only goal of the game when Cardiff beat Swansea in their last trip to the Cardiff City Stadium in February 2011.