Carlisle players to help flood relief effort

Carlisle United's players are to help the victims of the recent flooding that has hit the region after Storm Desmond left thousands of homes and businesses damaged and without power.

Heavy rain in Cumbria and over the border into Scotland has seen bridges collapse and rivers burst their banks over recent days, with Carlisle's Brunton Park home also submerged prior to Sunday's FA Cup fixture at Welling United.

Keith Curle's men ran out 5-0 winners against their non-League opponents - who held a bucket collection for the flood relief effort - with the League Two club later offering their assistance to the people of their city.

"A lot of concern from the lads about all those afffected by this weekend's events up in Cumbria and the Borders," the club tweeted shortly after their FA Cup progression.

"Every member of the squad has agreed that they want to help, if at all possible so, they have spoken to manager Keith Curle, and it has been agreed that we will all be available, after training on Tuesday to help out in any way possible.

"Clearing furniture, cleaning, tidying - anything that is needed and that will help. Contact us on media@carlisleunited.co.uk if you think the lads can help you with your situation."

Captain Danny Grainger, who scored the third on Sunday, added: "Anyone affected by the Cumbria floods and need help with anything at all please get in touch and some of the squad can come and help any1."