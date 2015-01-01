Carlisle 'relatively comfortable' say family

The former Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) chairman was seriously injured in an incident on the A64 near Bishopthorpe, York, on December 22.

It was announced on Tuesday that Carlisle, who had spells with the likes of QPR, Leeds United and Burnley during his playing career, had been charged with drink driving two days before the incident.

Carlisle remains in hospital at the Leeds General Infirmary in a stable condition and faces a "long road to full recovery".

"Our family and especially Clarke, would like to thank each and every person for their unbelievable support at this very difficult time," read a family statement published by the PFA.

"The fantastic and expert attention of all of the staff at Leeds General infirmary has brought him from a critical condition to a stable and relatively comfortable one.

"However, this will be a long road to full recovery and the family would request that you respect our privacy at this time."