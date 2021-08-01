Carlos Corberan happy with Huddersfield’s cup progress after shoot-out win

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan was pleased to see his side progress to the second round of the Carabao Cup, beating Sheffield Wednesday 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out after the game finished goalless in normal time.

Goalkeeper Lee Nicholls was the hero for Huddersfield, who had the better chances during the game, saving spot-kicks from Massimo Luongo and Liam Palmer in the shoot-out. Former Owls striker Jordan Rhodes, Sorba Thomas, Danel Sinani and Lewis O’Brien all scored from the spot for the visitors.

Corberan said: “We came here wanting to continue in the Carabao Cup and we have achieved that target.

“We knew it would be a very competitive game and we created chances using our aggression against a team that kept good quality in the game.

“In some moments today, we played very well. I think the squad has given me a lot more depth. We have more options to play players in different positions.”

On speculation linking influential midfielder O’Brien with a big-money move to Leeds, Corberan commented: “He’s a key player and I have a lot of respect for him. I know how important he is for our club. We want to keep Lewis at the club.”

Wednesday manager Darren Moore said: “I thought it was a high-level performance. Both teams were absolutely spot on and at times I thought we moved the ball really well.

“Both teams cancelled each other out and I thought it was a relatively even contest. We’re disappointed because we don’t want to lose games.

“There’s always something to work on. We need to keep working on the training ground to get prepared for next weekend.

“We’ve had a large turnaround of players and they can all feel happy with their performance. They’ve gone toe-to-toe with Championship opponents. They’ll settle down and get better.”