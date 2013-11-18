Carlos: Scolari can win Brazil the World Cup

The 40-year-old, who earned 125 caps for his country, played 17 times at World Cups, winning the competition once, in 2002.

Carlos feels Scolari is the right man to lead Brazil into the tournament and claims they have the right approach to taste success.

"I think we made the right choice bringing back Scolari," he told FIFA.com.

"When (Mano Menezes) left, they brought in someone who knows Brazilian football and is used to the atmosphere around the national squad.

"Brazil have a great chance of doing well in the World Cup, even with all the pressure. He can keep the players calm, is intelligent and has a very good backroom staff, which always helps.

"The friendships he has with the players is very important. Even with a star like Neymar in the group, the squad is based around team spirit, with everyone working towards the same goal."

Carlos also had praise for Brazil and Real Madrid left-back Marcelo, stating that he sees the 25-year-old as a key player for Brazil's World Cup campaign.

"Marcelo is a leader at Real and with the national team, and is an important player for both sides," Carlos added.

"He has evolved very quickly. Brazil have lots of options on the left side, with Marcelo, Maxwell and Filipe Luis, who are all great players, but Marcelo has an advantage because he’s been at Real Madrid for so many years.

"It shows that he is confident. He is a leader on the field, and he is among the best in the world at his position."