Carlos Vela apologizes for skipping practice

Real Sociedad forward Carlos Vela has apologized to his teammates for missing practice recently to attend a Chris Brown concert.

Earlier this month the Mexican forward was absent from his team's training session, and subsequent photos on social media appeared to show him at the concert in Madrid – nearly 300 miles away.

"I am aware that what I did was wrong. I take responsibility for my mistake as well as all the consequences," Vela told reporters.

Despite his bout of truancy, Vela has been inserted straight back into the Sociedad team. The club's supporters booed the Mexico international last weekend in his first home appearance since the incident.

"The fans showed their disapproval," the 27-year-old said. "I have much respect for them and I accept it. I must look toward the future and this shall not happen again."

Mexico did not call Vela up for its upcoming pair of World Cup qualifiers against Canada on March 25 and 29. Vela said that Real Sociedad requested that the Mexican federation not call him up.

"Before all this happened I had said that I was available for both Real and Mexico," Vela said. "They spoke and decided that I should stay here and not make the trip. I would have loved to have played with the national team. I am working hard here so that I can be in good shape for the summer."

Vela, who is struggling through a rough season with Socieded having scored just four goals in La Liga, admitted his form hasn't been optimal this year, before opening the door to playing in Liga MX one day.

"I recognize that I am not having a good season and I am working towards getting back to the place where I enjoy playing and the fans can enjoy it along with me," Vela said.

"I have never played in Mexico. It is something I have always wanted to do and I would not close the door on any offer."