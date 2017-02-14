Carlton Cole swoops in as Superman to deliver Valentine's Day roses

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's Carlton Cole dressed as Superman for Valentine's Day.

For reasons best known to himself, the former West Ham and England forward appears to have donned the iconic superhero costume to deliver a bunch of white roses on Tuesday.

Happy Valentines to you all. I hope you have Super Day filled with Love February 14, 2017

One can only imagine he is still trying to make up for this somewhat less romantic effort from a previous February 14, when household cleaning products were among the gifts on offer.

Happy Valentines Day! Do the Right Thing Fellas! February 14, 2017

Cole is currently without a club, having most recently featured for Sacramento Republic in the United Soccer League.