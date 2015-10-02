Carneiro criticises FA investigation into Mourinho row

Former Chelsea doctor Eva Carneiro has criticised the Football Association (FA) for failing to speak to her during the course of their investigation into alleged sexist abuse by manager Jose Mourinho.

The FA announced on Wednesday that it would take no action against Mourinho over a touchline row with Carneiro after the latter entered the field of play to treat Eden Hazard during the closing stages of Chelsea's 2-2 Premier League draw against Swansea City on August 8.

Carneiro, who was stood down from first-team duties and subsequently left the club, questioned the FA's decision to proceed without seeking her version of events and accused the organisation of "choosing to ignore some of the evidence".

In a statement that explicitly questioned the effectiveness of the investigation, Carneiro said: "I was surprised to learn that the FA was allegedly investigating the incident of 8 August via the press.

"I was at no stage requested by the FA to make a statement. I wonder whether this might be the only formal investigation in this country where the evidence of the individuals involved in the incident was not considered relevant.

"Choosing to ignore some of the evidence will surely influence the outcome of the findings."

Carneiro went on to express similar displeasure over the FA's handling of alleged abuse from supporters in a match between West Ham and Chelsea in March. Again, in this instance, Carneiro says she was not approached for comment.

"Last season I had a similar experience at a game at West Ham FC, where I was subject to verbal abuse," she said.

"Following complaints by the public, the FA produced a communication to the press saying there had been no sexist chanting during this game. At no time was I approached for a statement despite the fact that vile unacceptable, sexually explicit abuse was clearly heard."

The FA's handling of a flashpoint - which also resulted in physiotherapist Jon Fearn being removed from first-team affairs at Chelsea - was severely criticised by FA independent board member Heather Rabbatts, who Carneiro thanked for her support over the matter.

"It is incidents such as these‎ and the lack of support from the football authorities that make it so difficult for women in the game," Carneiro added.

"I admire what Heather Rabbatts has done and thank her and friends and colleagues who have supported me at this very difficult time."

The FA analysed footage of the incident, including audio recordings analysed by a Portuguese linguistics expert before clearing Mourinho, who told a press conference earlier on Friday that he would not be drawn into any further comment at this time.

"For the past two months I didn't open my mouth and I'm going to keep it like this," the Chelsea boss said.

"One day I will speak but I will choose a day. I read and I listen and I watch but I am quiet. My time to speak will arrive when I decide."