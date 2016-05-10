Carnevali: No guarantee Berardi returns to Juve

Sassuolo director general Giovanni Carnevali says it is not guaranteed forward Domenico Berardi will return to Juventus.

In June of last year, Sassuolo took sole ownership of Berardi, who had previously been the subject of a co-ownership agreement with Juve.

Juve have the option to bring Berardi back to Turin this year, although the 21-year-old - who has scored seven goals in 29 Serie A appearances this season - is reportedly attracting interest from other clubs including Premier League side Tottenham.

But Carnevali told Corriere dello Sport: "I'm very good friends with [Juventus director] Beppe Marotta.

"With Juventus there's an option that hasn't expired. But there have been important offers from other clubs for Berardi, and we'll take them into consideration.

"In a few days we'll sit and decide: ourselves, Juve and the lad."