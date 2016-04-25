Carpi 1 Empoli 0: Dramatic win relegates Verona

Carpi defeated Empoli 1-0 in Serie A on Monday to consign Verona to relegation just hours after the bottom club's dramatic win over AC Milan.

Carpi went into the game in 17th spot, level on points with 18th-placed Palermo and needing a victory to boost their own survival hopes.

Having threatened early on through Jerry Mbakogu, the hosts were buoyed by the decision of referee Paolo Valeri to send off Empoli striker Levan Mchedlidze for appearing to elbow Marco Crimi in the 25th minute.

Carpi coach Fabrizio Castori was then sent to the stands by Valeri for marching onto the field to remonstrate with Mchedlidze.

Despite going a man down, it was the visitors who dominated, Manuel Pucciarelli having a goal disallowed for a foul in the area nine minutes into the second half. He then forced goalkeeper Vid Belec into a good save with a fierce strike from range.

Having weathered the storm, Carpi struck the winner with six minutes to go, Kevin Lasagna getting off the ground and skilfully meeting Pasciuti's delivery to fire home from close range.

Both teams finished with 10 men when Carpi's Lorenzo Lollo received a second yellow card for a late challenge in injury time, but there was no way back for Empoli.

The result saw Verona relegated to Serie B and rendered the last-placed team's dramatic triumph at home to AC Milan earlier in the day, secured courtesy of a stunning 94th-minute free-kick, irrelevant.