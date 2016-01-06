Carragher: Klopp's squad not good enough

Liverpool great Jamie Carragher has praised the impact of manager Jurgen Klopp, but says his current squad is not good enough.

Carragher said that Klopp has produced some very good results, but bad outings - such as Liverpool's 2-0 loss to West Ham on Saturday - should be expected given the quality of squad at Klopp's disposal.

"He's done very well," Carragher said.

"He's had some disappointing results, but that's to be expected because the reason you change your manager is because the squad before or the results aren't going too well.

"It's not his squad and it's not the best squad and obviously that's why the manager was changed but he's had some outstanding results too."

Carragher said Liverpool's 1-0 League Cup semi-final first leg win over Stoke City was an important result for Klopp, who is now in a good position to make a cup final in his first season.

"Getting the result [against Stoke] was a great one because it puts Liverpool in a good position to get into a cup final," the former defender said.

"If he can win a trophy in his first season it would be a great start because that's something that got thrown at Brendan Rodgers, he hadn't won any silverware in three years.

"He obviously came close to the Premier League title, but if Jurgen can get that monkey off his back early it will have been a great start."