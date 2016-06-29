Carragher suggests Klinsmann as England boss, dismisses Shearer

Former England defender Jamie Carragher likes the idea of United States coach Jurgen Klinsmann replacing Roy Hodgson, though he is not a fan of Alan Shearer.

Hodgson announced his swift resignation following England's humiliating 2-1 defeat to minnows Iceland in the last 16 at Euro 2016 on Monday.

England Under-21 coach Gareth Southgate has emerged as the frontrunner to fill the vacancy, while Alan Pardew and Eddie Howe have also been mentioned.

However, Carragher is open to the Football Association (FA) appointing a foreign manager, picking out Klinsmann, who guided USA to a semi-final berth at the Copa America Centenario.

"My own view is that international football should be about the best in your country against the best of someone else's, so I had always favoured an Englishman but there can be no complaints if the FA look to a foreign coach," Carragher wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

"With that in mind, I wouldn't knock the idea of appointing Jurgen Klinsmann, who has been to a World Cup semi-final with Germany, a Copa America semi-final with the United States and knows our game."

Carragher, though, does not like the idea of former striker Alan Shearer taking the reins.

Shearer, who spent a brief spell in charge of Newcastle United before they were relegated from the Premier League in 2008-09, put his hand up for the England job shortly after Hodgson departed, but Carragher added: "I wrote a column in January 2014, revolving around Roy Hodgson, David Moyes and Brendan Rodgers. They occupied three of the biggest jobs in football — England, Manchester United and Liverpool — and I said they needed to be a success to help the prospects of future British coaches getting top positions.

"That has not been the case, so if the FA look to cast their net further, there can't be complaints, even from Alan Shearer, who wasted no time throwing his hat into the ring after claiming Hodgson was 'tactically inept'.

"Shearer's patriotism is admirable but there is more to being a successful manager than just patriotism and emotion. Shearer, after all, will remember how, after acting on emotion when Newcastle called him in 2009, he failed to stop the club he has supported all his life being relegated."