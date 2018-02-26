Carrasco and Gaitan leave Atletico Madrid for CSL side Dalian Yifang

Atletico Madrid have sold Yannick Carrasco and Nicolas Gaitan to Chinese Super League (CSL) side Dalian Yifang.

The China League One champions are reported to have paid a €30million fee to sign Belgium international Carrasco, with Gaitan reportedly costing an additional €18m.

Reports of Carrasco potentially switching to the CSL emerged on Wednesday and he was subsequently left out of Diego Simeone's squad for a Europa League tie with Copenhagen.

And Dalian Yifang now snapped up the 24-year-old, who has featured in 17 LaLiga games this season, scoring three goals for second-placed Atleti.

Diego Simeone will not be able to sign immediate replacements for Carrasco and Gaitan as the LaLiga transfer window is closed until the end of the season.

But Atleti are well stocked for attacking options, having brought in former striker Diego Costa from Chelsea in January, as well as winger Vitolo.

However, Fernando Torres - whose Atleti contract expires at the end of the season - has been linked with following Gaitan and Carrasco to Dalian Yifang.