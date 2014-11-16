Carrick hails new patient Man United approach

Van Gaal has tinkered with his tactics numerous times already this term, using 31 different players across their 11 Premier League games.

A tally of 17 goals thus far does not quite tally with the days of attacking verve under Alex Ferguson, but Carrick is happy with a more methodical style.

"The philosophy is different in that he is happy for us to keep the ball for long spells to get in the game, and get rhythm in our game," Carrick is quoted by the Daily Mail.

"Whereas before, especially at home with the crowd as well, it's always been a case of trying to attack as quickly as possible with speed and penetration, and even if you give the ball away a few times, keep trying it.

"It's just a different way of approaching the game really, there is no right or wrong, just different beliefs I suppose.

"It's fine for the players, we adapt, we see it every day and are learning all the time. It is more for the fans as well, to appreciate it and to be fair, they have been great.

"Sometimes when you are keeping the ball, they might think they want us to put it straight into attack. But there is a meaning to it as well, it's not like we are just keeping the ball for the sake of it. So that is something we all have to get used to.

"The manager is obviously firm in what he wants and the standards he's got.

"It is up to us to hit them really and if we don't, he lets us know which is fine. That is the way it should be.

"I think the secret of being a manager at that level as he has been for a number of years is to know when to have that strong aura, and when to be more friendly and approachable.

"You need that barrier because that is what creates the respect and get people to respond to you."