Carrick: Mourinho hasn't broken us yet

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick claims the first week working under Jose Mourinho has not been as tough as some might suspect.

The former Chelsea boss, who was appointed as Louis van Gaal's successor in May on an initial three-year deal, took charge of his first training session with some of his senior playing squad last Wednesday.

Carrick says the opening week has been "enjoyable" under the new manager and says the sessions under the ex-Real Madrid and Inter coach have not yet been too taxing.

"It's been very good," he told MUTV. "We came in last Wednesday and have done over a week with him now and it's been enjoyable. The sessions are very good, it hasn't broken us yet and hasn't been as hard as you might think!

"There's been a lot of football and fun at the right times, and I think everyone's enjoying it. When you get a new manager, pre-season is always a little bit different because it's a new personality and new ways. But you approach the season as any other and you've got to prepare yourself to be ready for the battle.

"That's what the first few weeks of pre-season are for, to get that base of fitness and mentally prepare yourself for the year ahead."

Carrick signed a new one-year contract in March to end speculation that his time at Old Trafford was drawing to a close, and he insists his drive to win trophies remain as strong as ever.

"I'm delighted to be here. I've been here quite some time now and I just love the place," said the former Tottenham man, who turns 35 this month.

"It's such a great place to come and work every day. I've still got that drive and desire to be successful and give everything I can, so hopefully this year will be a good one."