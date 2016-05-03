Carrick: Top four not gone yet

Michael Carrick is not ready to give up on Manchester United's top-four hopes just yet, but he admitted his side's 1-1 draw with Leicester City were a frustrating two points to drop.

Leicester arrived at Old Trafford seeking a maiden Premier League title win but had to wait until Monday to secure it, with the draw leaving United four points off fourth-placed Manchester City.

That much is thanks to City's capitulation against Southampton, who ran out 4-2 winners later on Sunday, meaning Carrick sees enough of an opportunity to remain hopeful of Champions League football for United next season.

"We were certainly looking to win the game. It was an opportunity for us to build on what we had gathered over the last few weeks, so we're disappointed with a draw," he said.

"Of course there's all to play for. We will keep going. We have got the games left. We will just look to the next game now and try to win that.

"That's the only thing we can control and that is what we have got to focus on.

"I thought we came out very well and put them under a lot of pressure and caused them a lot of problems. We got a goal ahead and then their goal came out of nowhere. We are disappointed with that."

United have a game in hand over City, who are still in the Champions League and must play third-placed Arsenal domestically.

United, meanwhile, must face Norwich City (away), West Ham (away) and AFC Bournemouth (home).