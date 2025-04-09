England has a fifth Champions League spot – here's what it means for the top teams in the Premier League

Arsenal beat Real Madrid to secure an extra place and the Champions League race is wide open

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is eyeing silverware at the Emirates
Arsenal's win over Real Madrid locked in England's fifth Champions League spot (Image credit: Getty Images)

This week's European fixtures presented the English clubs with an opportunity to secure a fifth Champions League spot and the equation couldn't have been simpler: one English win and the fifth team is in.

Arsenal got the job done at the first time of asking thanks to their spectacular humbling of Real Madrid at the Emirates Stadium, a win that leaves them poised to progress to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

At least five Premier League teams will be involved in Europe's premier club competition next season. Let's take a look at the state of play and assess the chances of the clubs at the top end of the table.

Which Premier League teams will qualify for the Champions League?

We're taking the current top eight in the Premier League – with apologies to Brighton in ninth – because they're all within six points and an assailable goal difference swing of fifth or better.

Let's start at the top.

1. Liverpool

Liverpool boss Arne Slot looks to be leading his team to Premier League glory this season

Liverpool boss Arne Slot (Image credit: Getty Images)
REMAINING FIXTURES

West Ham (H), Leicester (A), Spurs (H), Chelsea (A), Arsenal (H), Brighton (A), Crystal Palace (H)

They might have had a couple of wobbles lately but Liverpool remain red-hot favourites to win a second title of the Premier League era. They're 11 points clear with seven games to go.

FFT verdict The Reds are in. Liverpool should qualify as champions but the extra spot means they're now 21 points and a whole load of goals ahead of the highest non-qualifying place with seven fixtures to play.

2. Arsenal

Declan Rice scores his second free-kick for Arsenal against Real Madrid in the Champions League in April 2025.

Declan Rice scores his second free-kick for Arsenal against Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)
REMAINING FIXTURES

Brentford (H), Ipswich (A), Crystal Palace (H), Bournemouth (H), Liverpool (A), Newcastle (H), Southampton (A)

The Gunners have two qualification routes now yawning in front of them. Arsenal's win against Real Madrid made them the new favourites for the Champions League according to Opta and they're ten points clear of sixth in the Premier League.

Arsenal winning the Champions League would not create another extra place via the league.

FFT verdict One way or another, Arsenal's Champions League spot will be safe for another season. Who needs centre forwards?

3. Nottingham Forest

Chris Wood celebrates a goal in Nottingham Forest's 7-0 win against Brighton in February 2025.

Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood (Image credit: Getty Images)
REMAINING FIXTURES

Everton (H), Spurs (A), Brentford (H), Crystal Palace (A), Leicester (H), West Ham (A), Chelsea (A)

This is where things get really interesting. Two-time European Cup winners Nottingham Forest sit in third in the Premier League, chasing down top-tier European football for the first time in the Champions League era. They're five points clear of sixth with seven games to go.

FFT verdict Throw in an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City and that's a pretty tricky run-in, but Forest have laughed in the face of expectations all season and they're nicely positioned ahead of the chasing pack.

4. Chelsea

Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea applauds the fans after the team's victory during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Leicester City FC at Stamford Bridge on March 09, 2025 in London, England.

Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea applauds the fans (Image credit: Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
REMAINING FIXTURES

Ipswich (H), Fulham (A), Everton (H), Liverpool (H), Newcastle (A), Manchester United (H), Nottingham Forest (A)

Currently occupying fourth place but just one point above the first non-qualifying spot in sixth, Chelsea's position looks precarious and the team below them, Newcastle United, are higher in the form table.

FFT verdict Chelsea could be the beneficiaries of the extra Champions League place but an upturn in form would help settle the nerves with Newcastle, Man City and Aston Villa breathing down their necks.

5. Newcastle United

Alexander Isak celebrates after scoring for Newcastle United against Liverpool in the 2025 League Cup final.

Newcastle United have a game in hand on the rest of the top half (Image credit: Getty Images)
REMAINING FIXTURES

Manchester United (H), Crystal Palace (H), Aston Villa (A), Ipswich (H), Brighton (A), Chelsea (H), Arsenal (A), Everton (H)

Newcastle have a game in hand on the rest of the top eight and currently occupy the fifth Champions League spot. The Magpies are riding the crest of a wave and should be looking up the Premier League table rather than being too concerned about Man City, Villa and Fulham behind them

FFT verdict It's hard to look past Newcastle when it comes to picking five Champions League qualifiers. They're one of only two teams in the top half to have won their last three Premier League fixtures. If they win their game in hand too, they'll go fourth.

6. Manchester City

Jack Grealish celebrates after scoring Manchester City's opening goal during the Premier League match against Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England on 2 April, 2025.

City are at risk of dropping into the Europa League (Image credit: Alamy)
REMAINING FIXTURES

Crystal Palace (H), Everton (A), Aston Villa (H), Wolves (H), Southampton (A), Bournemouth (H), Fulham (A)

Qualifying for the Champions League might seem scant consolation for Manchester City at the end of a bizarre season, but Pep Guardiola will see it as the bare minimum. If that means grabbing the fifth spot and lifting the FA Cup for silverware salvation, so be it.

FFT verdict If Newcastle finish in the top four, that all-important fifth spot could easily come down to Chelsea and City. With the Southampton freebie on offer for Guardiola's side, it really is too close to call.

7. Aston Villa

Morgan Rogers celebrates with his arms across his chest after scoring the first goal for Aston Villa during the Premier League match against Nottingham Forest in Birmingham, England on 5 April, 2025.

Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers (Image credit: Alamy)
REMAINING FIXTURES

Southampton (A), Newcastle (H), Man City (A), Fulham (H), Bournemouth (A), Spurs (H), Manchester United (A)

Unai Emery and Aston Villa hold the key to a possible sixth Champions League spot. If they finish outside the top five in the league and win the Champions League, they'll join the top five in the competition again next season.

Tottenham Hotspur or Man United winning the Europa League would also create a sixth – or seventh – Champions League place.

FFT verdict Still battling away on three fronts as FA Cup semi-finalists, qualifying for the Champions League could prove a double opportunity spoiled by divided attentions. But Villa have won their last three, so don't rule out a miraculous end to the season.

8. Fulham

Fulham players celebrate after beating Manchester United in a penalty shootout in the fifth round of the FA Cup at Old Trafford in Manchester, England on 2 March, 2025

Fulham need a lot to fall their way to qualify for the UCL (Image credit: Alamy)
REMAINING FIXTURES

Bournemouth (A), Chelsea (H), Southampton (A), Aston Villa (A), Everton (H), Brentford (A), Manchester City (H)

What a job Marco Silva is doing at Fulham. Currently in eighth place and three points behind Villa in seventh, the Cottagers need to put a run together to bring their efforts to fruition at the end of the season.

FFT verdict Fulham are an outside bet for Champions League qualification but they're still in touch and lots of teams would have taken that at the start of the season. Sheer weight of numbers ahead of them will likely end any Champions League hopes.

Chris Nee
Chris Nee

Chris is a freelance writer and the author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter. He's based in Warwickshire and is the Head of Media for Coventry Sphinx.

