Carroll hoping to give Bilic a boost

West Ham striker Andy Carroll is targeting a first-team return in the UEFA Europa League to give new manager Slaven Bilic a boost.

Carroll has not featured for West Ham since February due to a knee injury picked up during a goalless draw with Southampton in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old recently resumed light work in his recovery, and he hopes to be fully fit in time for the start of West Ham's European adventure in early July.

"The injury is going well and I have pretty much been in every day working on it and strengthening the injury," Carroll told the club's official website. "I started jogging and it is all getting better.

"I have been in the gym a long time now and it is nice to be outside going for a jog and it felt great afterwards. Hopefully I can be back out there.

"I want to step it up again and start kicking a ball but I am glad to be outside and moving again."