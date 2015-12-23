Carroll is not for sale in January - Bilic

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic says striker Andy Carroll is not going anywhere in the January transfer window amid interest from other Premier League clubs.

Carroll's former club Newcastle United is keen to bring him back to St. James' Park, while former boss Sam Allardyce could lure him to Sunderland according to reports.

The striker has found the net just once in the league this season but has been hampered by injuries, making only five starts in West Ham's 17 games.

And Bilic is desperate to hold on to the 26-year-old, claiming he is an important part of his plans going forward.

Asked if Carroll will be on the transfer market in January, Bilic said: "I don’t think so, I don’t think so. We need players, we need him fit, we need him back. He fits into my plans. I said this from the start and that didn’t change.

"Hopefully that injury is not too bad. When he is fit, he’s a big asset for us, he’s a big weapon, it’s hard to play against him.

"When he has his presence, his hunger, his ability, of course he’s really important for us."

West Ham are eighth in the Premier League table and face a trip to bottom-placed Aston Villa on Boxing Day.