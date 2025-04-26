Liverpool forward to avoid Newcastle United for Saudi Arabia: report

Arne Slot has made his feelings about one of his forwards clear this season

Liverpool look set to be a lot more active in the transfer market than they were last summer.

Much of last year’s off-season focused on the passing of the baton from Jurgen Klopp to Arne Slot, meaning the Reds were relatively quiet both in terms of incomings and outgoings.

It didn’t matter, Liverpool took the Premier League by storm anyway, but they’re getting straight to business this time around, starting with those in the squad Slot views as surplus to requirements.

Slot to sanction sale of striker to Saudi

Slot has earned himself the right to make some big calls after a strong debut season in the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the Reds’ dominant season in the Premier League, there has been a clear gap in the no.9 role at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah has done his fair share of covering for the deficiency from the right flank, but the gap appears to be the result of Slot not trusting his current options entirely.

It could soon be a goodbye hug between Darwin Nunez and Slot (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of those who appears to have fallen foul of the Dutchman is Darwin Nunez, with TEAMtalk now reporting that the club are planning to sell the Uruguayan.

The writing has been on the wall for a while. Atletico Madrid, Newcastle United, and Nottingham Forest have all been in the frame at various stages.

However, the transfer outlet has now revealed that Saudi side Al Hilal are the most likely destination, with the previous trio unwilling to meet Liverpool’s asking price. Nunez himself is reportedly open to the move.

It’s been a difficult season for the 25-year-old, having fallen down the pecking order under the new boss, which has reduced him to just eight Premier League starts and five goals this season.

It's been a tough season for Nunez (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, the time seems right for both Nunez and Liverpool to move on.

The striker’s erratic line-leading style has not settled with experience; a team competing at the top level requires more consistency.

Football purists may have liked to see him hold out for a move to another side in a top Europe, but the riches of Saudi Arabia are hard to refuse.

Nunez is estimated to be worth €50m, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool next face Tottenham Hotspur, when Premier League action returns this weekend.