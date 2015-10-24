Carroll: West Ham belong near Premier League summit
After scoring the winning goal against Chelsea, Andy Carroll believes West Ham are at home in the higher reaches of the Premier League.
Andy Carroll believes West Ham belong near the top of the Premier League table after claiming a quartet of big-name scalps by beating Chelsea on Saturday.
The England striker came on as a second-half substitute to head home the winner against the champions, who had Nemanja Matic dismissed in the first half and Jose Mourinho sent to the stands during the half-time interval.
Carroll ranked the victory – which sent West Ham temporarily into second position - up with their triumphs away at Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City this season, suggesting that the club are worthy of their position in the Champions League places.
"It was a tough game but we knew that anyway. We've had some great wins but that's got to be one of the best," Carroll said.
"It was a great strike by Mauro Zarate for the opener. We went for the win and kept on pushing and got it.
"It was a great ball in for my goal and I read where it would be – I've been waiting for one of them for a while.
"This is where we belong."
