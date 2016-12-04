Carvajal apologises for swearing at Barcelona fans

Real Madrid full-back Dani Carvajal has apologised for directing an offensive gesture towards Barcelona fans during Saturday's Clasico at Camp Nou.

Carvajal was caught on camera raising a middle finger to a section of home supporters as Madrid celebrated Sergio Ramos's 90th-minute equaliser.

The 24-year-old later conceded that he was wrong to have responded to taunts he says he heard coming from the stands.

Writing on his Twitter account, he said: "I would like to apologise for the gesture I made towards a section of the stands in response to insults. It's something that should not be done."

Ramos' goal cancelled out an earlier header from Luis Suarez to secure a 1-1 draw for Madrid, who remain six points clear of the reigning champions at the top of LaLiga.