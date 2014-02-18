Carvajal prepared to battle for Real place

Carvajal has worked his way into Real's team this season, and competes with Alvaro Arbeloa for the right-back position in Ancelotti's side.

The 22-year-old feels his manager has played a huge part in his development, and is ready to step up to the challenge of becoming the undisputed first choice in his position.

"We've absolutely no complaints at all," Carvajal told Marca. "What you see is what you get, he brings harmony, he creates a good atmosphere and the team benefits from that.

"The gaffer is rotating the squad and both of us (Carvajal and Arbeloa) are trying to it difficult for him.

"Carlo has the final say and will make the decision, he's got us all on our toes.

"I'm happy with the opportunities, but I'm ambitious and fight and train hard every day to be able to play more."

Carvajal has made 26 appearances for Real in all competitions this season.