Carvalhal hopes cup run spurs Wednesday to league success

Carlos Carvalhal praised Sheffield Wednesday’s players and fans after their League Cup run came to an end at the hands of Stoke City.

Goals from Ibrahim Afellay and Phil Bardsley made sure the Premier League club recorded a 2-0 triumph in the quarter-final tie at the Britannia Stadium.

Wednesday worked hard throughout the 90 minutes but rarely threatened, their cause not helped by the absence of a plethora of first-team regulars through injury.

But, having knocked out Newcastle United and Arsenal to reach the last eight, Carvalhal believes his squad's performances in the competition can help them in their bid to win promotion from the Championship.

"I must congratulate my team for what we have done in his competition," the Portuguese tactician said.

"I'm not unhappy with the team, and I thank the fans who pushed the team all the way. The fans are amazing. They are unbelievable. We give everything for them on the pitch.

"We came to compete and wanted to win but the competition has given us great confidence."

The visiting side's cause was not helped by the loss of Tom Lees in the first half.

An injury to the defender forced a reshuffle at the back, and left Wednesday's already depleted side stretched to the limit.

"We had some problems before the game but during, it became tough. We had to take Lees out and it gave us difficult conditions," Carvalhal said.

"But I congratulate Stoke City, they deserved to win and have a very good quality."