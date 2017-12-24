Carvalhal leaves Sheffield Wednesday

Carlos Carvalhal has left Championship club Sheffield Wednesday by mutual consent.

Carvalhal presided over two play-off campaigns in his time with Wednesday, leading them to the final in 2016, when they were beaten by Hull City. A semi-final defeat to Huddersfield Town followed last season.

However, the Owls have won just six of their 23 league games this term, with a 2-1 defeat to Middlesbrough on Saturday marking the end of his tenure.

Boro parted company with manager Garry Monk on Saturday despite the win. Lee Bullen will take charge of Wednesday for their Boxing Day clash with Nottingham Forest.

"I would like to offer my sincere thanks to Carlos for the time, effort and commitment he has given Sheffield Wednesday over the last two and a half years," Chairman Dejphon Chansiri told their official website.

"Both parties believe the time is right to go our separate ways. I maintain a huge amount of respect for Carlos as a coach and as a person and he will always be welcome at Hillsborough. I wish him every success in the future."