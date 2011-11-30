Carvalho suffers new injury setback
Real Madrid defender Ricardo Carvalho's return to action has been delayed after he twisted a ligament in his right knee, the Spanish league leaders said on Wednesday.
The Portuguese international has been recovering from a back problem and has not played for Real since late September when he featured in their 3-0 Champions League win over Ajax.
The club gave no indication of how long the 33-year-old former Chelsea defender would be out of action.
His Portuguese compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo missed his second training session of the week as he shakes off a sprained ankle picked up in the derby win over Atletico Madrid last weekend.
