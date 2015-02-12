Carver: Coloccini could have been blinded

After Papiss Cisse opened the scoring during the first half of the 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park, the Newcastle players celebrated in front of the vociferous Palace fans.

An object - seemingly a coin - was thrown from the home end and struck Coloccini in the face, and Carver says the Argentine is lucky the damage is not worse.

"It just can't happen can it?" Carver said.

"It has got to be taken out of the game. What is disappointing from their point of view is that they have an unbelievable crowd here, an unbelievable atmosphere - it is a fanatical group of supporters in that corner.

"It takes one idiot to throw a coin, I have seen it and it misses Colo's eye by an inch - another inch and it could blind him."

Former Newcastle boss Alan Pardew, now in charge of Palace, said the incident was out of character for the club and its supporters.

"I saw the referee come over to the linesman and hand him something," he said.

"It would be a shame if that was an incident, a random fan acting poorly.

"If that is the case and that is unusual for this club if that is the case because we have a great record of behaviour so I am sure we will look into it."