Casemiro signs long-term Real deal

Real Madrid have handed a new long-term contract to Brazilian midfielder Casemiro.

The 23-year-old impressed on loan at Porto last season, prompting the Primeira Liga club to activate a clause to sign him permanently.

However, Real exercised their option to keep hold of Casemiro, who played for Sao Paulo in his homeland prior to his arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2013, and he duly featured as a substitute in Saturday's 5-0 victory over Real Betis.

He has now committed his future to Madrid for the next six years, the club confirming Casemiro had signed a contract that runs until June 2021.