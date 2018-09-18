Casillas features in landmark 20th Champions League campaign

Iker Casillas made Champions League history after starting for Porto in their Group D clash with Schalke on Tuesday.

Casillas - who already holds the record for number of Champions League appearances - made his debut in the tournament against Olympiacos on 15 September 1999, becoming the youngest goalkeeper ever to feature in the competition at the time, aged 18 years and 177 days.

In May 2000, Casillas became the youngest keeper to win a Champions League final when Real Madrid beat Valencia 3–0, just four days after his 19th birthday, the first of three triumphs in the competition during his time with Los Blancos.

And Casillas set another record when taking the field against Schalke, as he became the first player to feature in 20 different seasons of the Champions League.