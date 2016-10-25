Casillas: I have not retired from Spain duty

Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas is adamant he has not retired from international football and has stressed he is ready whenever Spain coach Julen Lopetegui needs him.

The 35-year-old has not been called up for Spain since Lopetegui replaced Vicente del Bosque as the man in charge after Euro 2016, but he refuses to throw in the towel just yet.

"I have not retired from the national team, nor did I announce that I was leaving," Casillas said in a Facebook live session.

"Lopetegui chose other players and I have to respect that. We sat down and we talked it over, we are friends. He chose [David] De Gea and he has my full support.

"I am happy for Pepe Reina that he has returned, he's a team-mate and a friend. He has given a lot to Spain. He is a great influence inside the dressing room and a different kind of goalkeeper.

"I have stepped to one side, but I will always be available if they call me. To be able to play for Spain you have to be doing well with your club, I have always said that.

"Spain have been playing well. Those of us who know Lopetegui and have worked under him can see that the team has already got a bit of him about it."